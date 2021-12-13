Adult Swim to Celebrate Christmas Eve with Special Rick and Morty Marathon

Rick and Morty is one of those shows you cannot avoid. Adult Swim has turned the animated sitcom into a monolith that fans around the world tune into. While work continues on season six behind the scenes, there are millions still wanting to watch the series while others have yet to see Rick and Morty period. And to those people, the team at Adult Swim have a gift. A Christmas Eve marathon is coming… even if Santa doesn’t approve.

The update comes from Adult Swim’s online schedule as its calendar refreshed. It was there fans learned Friday, December 24 will bring Adult Swim to air at 9:00 PM with King of the Hill and start airing Rick and Morty two hours later.

From 11:00 PM onward, Adult Swim will show nothing but Rick and Morty until the wee hours of Christmas. The marathon’s final episode will go live at 4:30 AM. So if you want to treat Santa Claus to some risky comedy, you can leave Adult Swim on for him. But be warned! He might have to leave your tree empty if the treat puts you on his naughty list…!

A total of 12 Rick and Morty episodes will play during the marathon, so fans can plan accordingly. And if you want to know what the schedule looks like exactly, you can find it down below:

11:00 pm – “Anatomy Park”



11:30 pm – “Raising Gazorpazorp”



12:00 am – “Ricksy Business”



12:30 am – “Auto Erotic Assimilation”



1:00 am – “Total Rickall”



1:30 am – “Big Trouble in Little Sanchez”



2:00 am – “Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate”



2:30 am – “Pickle Rick”



3:00 am – “Rest and Ricklaxation”



3:30 am – “Morty’s Mind Blowers”



4:00 am – “Rattlestar Ricklactica”



4:30 am – “Never Ricking Morty”



How hyped are you about this pre-Christmas marathon? Will you ring in the holidays with Rick and Morty?