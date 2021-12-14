Rick and Morty Hypes Up the Holidays with One Weird Rap

Rick and Morty is celebrating the holidays in a bizarre new way with an odd rap single featuring Summer! The Adult Swim animated series is now bigger than ever as this year saw not only the release of the fifth season, but the debut of several major experiments that officially brought the franchise into the world of anime. There were many other surprising type of promotions as well such as new collaborations with Wendy’s that transformed one of their restaurants, live-action promos starring Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd, but the newest has to be one of the strangest yet.

The oddest promotional effort to come out of Rick and Morty lately (which is saying a lot considering not only what has been done in the actual series but its extended anime endeavors too) is the release of a new rap single, “It’s Rickmas Time.” Debuting on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel the new single features Spencer Grammer’s Summer Smith performing the single written by Heather Anne Campbell with music composed by Ryan Elder. If fans needed another way to get ready for the holiday, this might be a fun one to slip into the shuffle playlist. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty will be returning for Season 6 some time next year, but it has yet to be confirmed when exactly it will be premiering. As for the fifth season, it recently released on Blu-ray and DVD so fans can now find it on shelves. The first four seasons of the series are now streaming with HBO Max if you wanted to catch up as well. If you wanted a different kind of Rick and Morty experience to go along with Summer’s rapping, there are also a few anime inspired shorts that you might like. The list breaks down as such:

But what do you think? How do you feel about Rick and Morty’s new “It’s Rickmas Time” single? Would you add it to your Christmas playlists? Are you excited for Rick and Morty to return for Season 6 next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!