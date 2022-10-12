Rick and Morty Reveals What Others Really Think About Morty's Adventures

Rick and Morty has been through six seasons of wild adventures for the titular duo, but the newest episode of the series really took a lens to it by revealing what others really think about Morty's adventures! The sixth season of the series kicked off with a big change to the status quo in which Rick's portal gun was not able to be used, and Rick himself refused to fix it out of spite. This has meant more of a focus on Earth, and many of the wacky things in the universe have decided to come to them instead.

This isn't new for the series, but the newest episode gave more insight to how the rest of the Earth actually sees Morty. He's been at the center of so many problems since he had come to their universe (even since the start of the sixth season when the Smith Family all had to evacuate the universe they were in before because of Season 2 Jerry's slip up), and in response they have developed their own "Morty Protocol" to help protect them whenever Morty brings something wild and science fiction filled their way.

Rick and Morty Season 6 episode "Juricksic Mort," sees the series address the fact that Rick's portal gun hasn't been working since the end of the fifth season. It's revealed that Rick's been dragging his feet in terms of actually fixing it, but Morty himself doesn't mind. He reveals that he's been having lots of adventures at school lately, but when he gets to class, Goldenfold tells the class that it's the Morty Protocol as they all start screaming about what could be coming their way next.

It's funny that this is all being noted now especially as the series heads into a hiatus for the final four episodes of the season. The sixth season has been careful to keep the serialization of the wider story forward. While each of the episodes were more episodic, it's hard to deny that there's been a connecting tissue through this character work that keeps everything moving forward towards something.

What that something is? That's the mystery. How are you liking Rick and Morty's work this season in expanding the world with these seemingly joking details? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!