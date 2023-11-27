Rick and Morty Fans Are Opening Their Minds After Season 7's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty Season 7 finally had a full Rick and Summer episode this season, and fans are loving how it all went down! Rick and Morty Season 7 might have had some big shake ups to the canon, but it unfortunately has been at the expense of screen time for the rest of the family. Rick and Morty have had their time to shine, and even Jerry in the early episodes, but Beth and Summer have yet to be fully included in an adventure this season so far. But this all changed with a new Rick and Summer team up in Season 7's latest episode.

While it began with the tease that we would see the Morty and Summer team up episode this season, Rick and Morty fans soon got even more than expected with more Rick and Summer. Fleshing out more of the relationship, and sharing more of why Rick treats Summer differently than Morty, it was certainly an eye opening adventure for Rick and Summer that continues a string of strong episodes for the two of them like we had seen in the past.

