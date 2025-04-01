Adult Swim Trolls Fans With Rick and Morty Premiere for April Fool’s Day Stunt

Play video

Adult Swim really went all out this year for their annual April Fool’s Day stunt! April Fool’s Day might not be that big of a deal nowadays as brands usually use it as a way to share joke images on social media, but it’s still a pretty big occasion with Adult Swim. The programming block has become famous for the way it twists up its broadcast each year for the occasion, and sometimes they are more elaborate than fans ever expect. But this year there was a bit more excitement as Adult Swim was teasing something related to Rick and Morty for this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim sometimes uses April Fool’s Day to showcase early premieres of some of the shows they have in the works, and that was the case last year when Smiling Friends Season 2 had an early showing of its own premiere following a fake out that showcased a few of the episodes with puppet makeovers. With Adult Swim teasing that Rick and Morty would be the focus for the year, it turns out that the April Fool’s Day stunt for 2025 was actually a full play performing Rick and Morty in a new kind of way.

Adult Swim

What Happened on April Fool’s Day 2025 With Adult Swim?

When Adult Swim kicked off its April Fool’s Day stunt for the year, it was revealed to actually be a full play version of Rick and Morty. Live action actors took on some major moments from the series such as Pickle Rick, and even recreated the show’s intro. Various moments through the series were brought to life like The Vat of Acid episode, and it’s clear that a lot of work went into bringing this new version of the series to life. This is definitely one of the more elaborate stunts they have ever pulled, and was a great way to kick off the night.

As April Fool’s Day continues with Adult Swim throughout the evening, there are likely going to be even more play takes on the animated series. There was quite a lot of craft that went into making each of the series’ characters in this fashion, and it’s another way for fans to get hyped for Rick and Morty’s future. Unfortunately, it’s far from a Rick and Morty Season 8 as many fans had hoped, but it’s already much more special than that.