Rick and Morty Season 8 Release Date Revealed With First Teaser: Watch

Play video

Rick and Morty is finally coming back to Adult Swim with new episodes later this year, and Season 8 has locked down a release date after all this time. Rick and Morty has been going through some big changes in the last few years as ahead of Season 7’s debut, the series had cut ties with former series co-creator and voice behind its two leads, Justin Roiland. The subsequent season then revealed the new main actors behind the series, and they were well received by fans overall. But with the end of that season, it was then revealed that Season 8 would be taking a bit longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty Season 8 previously confirmed it would not release with Adult Swim until some time in 2025 due to production delays from the WGA strike at the time, and this meant for the first time in a while, there wasn’t a new season released on an annual schedule. But the wait for this new season will soon be over as with Adult Swim’s new April Fool’s Day stunt for 2025, they have now revealed that Rick and Morty Season 8 will officially debut on May 25th at 11:00pm ET/PT with Adult Swim.

Adult Swim

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 8

Rick and Morty Season 7 made some major shifts to the overall status quo and timeline. While comments from those behind the scenes have revealed that fans shouldn’t expect major shifts like these to happen all the time, there will occasionally be these huge story focused episodes much like seen in the previous seasons. There will be a balance of episodic stories that allow fans to just jump into any of the episodes for a fun time, but occasionally there will be new updates to the overarching story told across these past few seasons especially.

Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder previously told ComicBook ahead of Season 7 that there is a “ten season saga” that these episodes have been working towards, “I can tell you that we’ve already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we’ve been doing the past couple seasons, we’re intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store.” But now we’re going to be one step closer.

Adult Swim

What’s Next for Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty Season 8 might be on the way, but there’s going to be a lot more of the animated series coming to Adult Swim in the future. Not only is the series still working its way through the 70 episode order that already made major waves, but Adult Swim has added more seasons onto the docket. The initial order would have brought Rick and Morty up through Season 10, but last year Adult Swim announced they have renewed Rick and Morty up through Seasons 11 and 12 as well. Meaning there’s going to be at least 120 episodes of the series planned.

When all is said and done for the series, Rick and Morty will be one of Adult Swim’s longest animated originals. This is even before the series confirms whether or not it’s going to end with Season 12, so there’s a chance that it could go on for even longer than that. Rick and Morty took a break over 2024 without new episodes (unless you watched Rick and Morty: The Anime), so this return is definitely going to be a reminder of why it’s such a hit for Adult Swim in the first place.