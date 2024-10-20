New Rick and Morty Update Proves Season 8 Will Be Worth the Wait

Rick and Morty is now in the works on Season 8 of the Adult Swim animated series, and new updates about the upcoming season shared with fans prove that the longer wait for its new episodes is going to be worth it. While Rick and Morty has been releasing at a steady clip with a near yearly release schedule for each season through to Season 7, Season 8 of the series is not coming our way until some time next year. But while it’s been a longer wait for the next batch of episodes, it’s been made clear that fans will have quite a lot to look forward to when it arrives.

Rick and Morty took the stage as part of Adult Swim’s offerings over the New York Comic Con 2024 weekend, and revealed the first look at Season 8. It was a classic episode kind of offering as Morty objects to something Rick is doing, only for the duo to dig their heels in further when it inevitably goes wrong. It’s showcasing a return to a semblance of normalcy after everything that happened behind the scenes ahead of Season 7, and that’s coupled with some new tidbits about the coming episodes from the cast and crew.

When Is Rick and Morty Season 8 Coming Out?

With the first animatic from Rick and Morty Season 8 being revealed to those in attendance and released online, it’s clear that the new season is in the early animation stages. Showrunner Scott Marder teased during the panel that the new season would be coming “before too long,” and the current first look teases that the season’s progress behind the scenes is far enough along that we’ll likely get the new episodes somewhere in the late Summer or Fall 2025 pocket depending on what other new shows or seasons Adult Swim is offering at the time.

It’s a steady production schedule as with Adult Swim renewing Rick and Morty through Seasons 11 and 12, Marder also revealed that Season 9 is also in its earliest animation stages while they are also in the final writing phase of Season 10. If it all continues smoothly, then Rick and Morty could potentially return to its yearly schedule. New Rick and Morty voice stars Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden will also finally be able to fully explore their roles through their own varied performances in the coming season and beyond, so we’re about to get a fresh take on the titular duo during all of this as well.

What’s New in Rick and Morty Season 8?

As for specifics, Rick and Morty stars Spencer Grammer and Chris Parnell teased that there would be both a Summer specific and Jerry specific episode in the coming season. Grammer teased that the Summer episode will also feature Beth challenging Summer in a way, and Parnell teases that Jerry would be challenging Jerry. The idea of potentially new alternate versions of the rest of the Smith Family seem to be coming in the new season as well according to the cast. Sarah Chalke teased that not only was she excited to perform new angles of Beth and Space Beth, but potentially alluded to a third alternate Beth in the second episode of the new season and the rest of the cast was excited about that too.

As for its take on episodic versus serialized storytelling, Marder teased that Rick and Morty Season 8 would fall in line with the previous seasons. Teasing that it would have a similar flow of silly episodic stories with the occasional canonical entry, and noted how it was the “perfect blend” of what he was looking for in the series as a fan. So it’s not like the series is going to dramatically change its style, but fans can still expect to see a few episodes working through that “ten season saga” that Marder teased ahead of Season 7’s debut.