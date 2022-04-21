Rick and Morty Is Preparing a Special May Marathon

✖

Rick and Morty has climbed the ladder of Adult Swim originals to become one of the most popular series airing on Cartoon Network, with the surreal series spawned from the minds of creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Now, before the sixth season arrives on Adult Swim at some point this year, a May marathon has been announced to air some of the latest and greatest episodes from the animated series that continues to be one of the most popular television shows around.

Rick And Morty first premiered in 2013 on Cartoon Network, garnering fifty-one episodes to date. With the latest season of the series, the Smith Family found themselves dealing with decoy families, exploding galaxies, a faux-version of Captain Planet, and the machinations of "Evil Morty". In the two-part season finale of the latest season, Rick And Morty returned to the "Citadel of Ricks", with the countless alternate versions of the mad scientist grandfather being destroyed as a result of the current President of the locale, the eye-patch wearing Morty looking to escape the fate of all Mortys. With "Evil Morty" managing to escape the universe that seems to be tailored to Ricks, it will be interesting to see if the sixth season dives into what happened to this antagonist.

Twitter Outlet Swimpedia shared the news that a marathon of Rick And Morty is set to take place on Wednesday, May 4th, with six episodes from the latest season set to run back to back, following episodes from some other Adult Swim stalwart series including King of the Hill, Bob's Burgers, and American Dad.

Currently, Adult Swim has yet to reveal the specific release date for the sixth season, though a seventh season has also already been confirmed to eventually land on Cartoon Network. With the popularity of Rick And Morty only growing over the years, it is definitely possible that we'll see new episodes featuring the Smith Family for years to come.

Will you be checking out this marathon when it arrives on Adult Swim next month? When do you think the sixth season of Rick And Morty will land this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.