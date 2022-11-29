Rick and Morty Star Reveals Favorite Beth Scene in Season 6 So Far (Exclusive)

Rick And Morty's sixth season has seen the Smith Family go through some wild adventures so far, with Rick Sanchez and his clan traveling through alternate realities and dealing with some new and familiar villains along the way. With the latest episode seeing a variety of antagonists coming for both Rick and Jerry, Beth has gone through her own journey along with her doppelganger, Space Beth, and we recently had the opportunity to chat with voice actor Sarah Chalke on what her favorite scene of the season has been so far.

Sarah Chalke has been the voice of Beth since the beginning of the Adult Swim series but had previously been known for her role on the live-action sitcom, Scrubs, where she played Elliot Reid. With Scrubs coming to an end, Chalke has become an integral part of Rick And Morty, and in speaking with our own Nick Valdez, revealed that her hidden relationship with Space Beth remains not just her favorite moment of the series, but an interesting moment for Beth and Rick in general:

Rick And Beth

"One of my favorite scenes to record maybe in the entire season was when she goes in to talk to Rick [in "Bethic Twinstinct"] and she's kind of super embarrassed. They forgot the ice cream and then forgetting the ice cream becomes this metaphor and Rick's also done it. And then while all of this is happening, they're also taking the wire out of the space whale. And that's just a whole thing that doesn't even get discussed. But I feel like it's just an interesting moment between Rick and Beth."

While the current season of Rick And Morty is over halfway through its episode run, the Adult Swim series hasn't only been confirmed for two additional seasons, with season eight currently being worked on as we speak, but the television show will also get its own spin-off. Rick And Morty The Anime will envision the Smith Family in a brand new way, looking to expand on the Adult Swim series using the anime medium, though the Cartoon Network programming block has yet to reveal when we can expect its arrival.

What was your favorite Beth Smith moment in this latest season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.