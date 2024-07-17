Rick and Morty: The Anime Preps for U.S. Tour With Official Schedule

Are you ready to see Rick and Morty like never before? Well, Adult Swim is gunning to give fans the chance this year. Next month, Rick and Morty: The Anime will go live after a long wait, and the show is eager to celebrate. That is why the show is preparing a U.S. tour, and we’ve been given its official schedule ahead of its start at San Diego Comic-Con.

“The Rickmobile is back for an all anime-rican tour,” Adult Swim shared alongside the tour’s full schedule. “This summer, the Rick and Morty Mobiles are both hitting the road to celebrate the premiere of Rick and Morty: The Anime.”

https://twitter.com/RickandMorty/status/1813235460170215499?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The tour will begin this year at San Diego Comic-Con, but Rick and Morty will head east from there. So if you want the full rundown for dates, you can check out the tour’s schedule below:

August 1 – Salt Lake City, UT



August 3 – Denver, CO



August 5 – Wichita, KS



August 8 – St. Louis, MO



August 10 – Louisville, KY



August 13 – Nashville, TN



August 15 – Atlanta, GA



As for what this tour will hold, well – Rick and Morty: The Anime will be doling our exclusive merchandise and photo ops. Plus, the free event will allow fans to screen the first episode of Rick and Morty‘s anime early. As you can imagine, the tour will be packed with fans, so you will want to plan your day as soon as possible. So if you need more details about the tour’s FAQ, you can check out its official website here.

For those unable to make the tour, don’t sweat it! Rick and Morty: The Anime will be released on Adult Swim and Toonami. The show will make its premiere on August 16 dubbed before its Japanese sub airs on Toonami a few days later.

What do you think about this Rick and Morty update? Will you be checking out this tour? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!