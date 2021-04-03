Rick and Morty Cosplay Brings Back Unity

✖

Rick and Morty's fan-favorite Unity has come back through some awesome cosplay! As all eyes are turning to the fifth season of the series finally returning to Adult Swim later this Summer, now is the perfect time to go back and check out how the series brought itself to this point. While the overall narrative canon of the fan favorite animated series is always in flux (and is even thrown out in favorite of a gag), the character journeys have been fairly reflective of four years of wacky science fiction adventures.

We have learned quite a lot about what makes Rick Sanchez tick, and one of the most revealing was when we got to see his relationship dynamic with the hive mind Unity. The second season episode gave us a much different kind of Rick than is usually seen, and fans have been wanting to see Unity ever since. While there are no signs they will be returning in the new season just yet, artist @brutalcute has awesomely brought Unity back through some great Rick and Morty cosplay! Check it out below:

This episode was quite pivotal too as the more introspective and emotional side of Rick was a lingering thread we would see explore in the later seasons. And while the fourth season eschewed its overall canon in favor of more self-contained adventures, teases for the next season of the series have been focusing on a return of focus to these canonical character interactions and story events. With the fourth season leaving a huge potential status quo shift for the series, it's going to have a lot of clean up work to take care of.

It won't be too long before we get to see Rick and Morty's fifth season return ourselves as Adult Swim has confirmed the series will be returning on June 20th. It's yet to be revealed whether or not the new season will be split into two halves like the fourth season's broadcast, but fans have gotten used to even longer waits in between new episodes of the series!

What did you think of Rick and Morty's Unity episode? Are you excited to check out the new episodes this Summer? What are you hoping to see in Season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!