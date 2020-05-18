Rick and Morty Fans Loved the Vat of Acid Episode
Rick and Morty has finally premiered Season 4's "Vat of Acid Episode," and it was a huge hit with fans! As one might expect, the blunt title for the episode both described everything and nothing about what actually happens. Beginning with Morty criticizing Rick for crafting a fake vat of acid, the series goes through great lengths to show just how far Rick is willing to go to manipulate Morty. Rick sends Morty out on a revenge plot throughout the episode, and fans were all in for the ride.
Seeing Morty live out hundreds of potential possibilities only to find out that every one of those was a real Morty living out in the multiverse somewhere, the "Vat of Acid Episode" hilariously comes full circle with one of the most hilarious reveals yet. For these unexpected turns and surprisingly emotional arcs, some fans are calling this Rick and Morty's best episode yet.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to Rick and Morty's "Vat of Acid Episode," and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"What a Masterpiece"
Whew. Tonight’s #RickAndMorty is gonna land on the “best episodes” list of the series whenever it’s all said and done. What a masterpiece.— Mario (@Fan_of_DET_313) May 18, 2020
"Incredible in Every Way Possible"
The vat of acid episode is hands down the best episode of #rickandmorty
It's incredible in every way possible, wow.... Just wow#VatofAcidEpisode— El Jefe (@jefe730) May 18, 2020
"Best Episode in a While..."
Best episode of #RickAndMorty in a while.— Matt Humphrey (@GuitarzanWSC) May 18, 2020
It Was All Ruined...
JERRY RUINED IT ALL 😒— Sharifspam / Madebylucinda (@loadingsharif) May 18, 2020
I feel bad for morty 😭 #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/ADlVdrV2XO
JERRY NOOO
JERRY REALLY JUST RUINED MORTY’S CHANCE AT LOOOOVE NOOOOOOOOOO #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/sH8N8lMdYJ— bri ♡ (@imdaddymars) May 18, 2020
Like it Never Happened...
Morty went through a whole relationship, all that trauma including a plane crash etc and JERRY reset the whole thing like it never happened💔 I AM SO MAD #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/KUFJ3d43NC— 🌙 (@nhc_xx) May 18, 2020
You Played Yourself
rick to morty after making him go through all that just to have him admit that the vat of acid was a good idea #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/qaagdZLvk4— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 18, 2020
All to Prove a Point...
Rick did all of that just to prove a point#RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/DwiOkYHAEN— Mars🏆⚾🇯🇲 (@_Marz101) May 18, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.