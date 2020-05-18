Rick and Morty Fans Loved the Vat of Acid Episode

Rick and Morty has finally premiered Season 4's "Vat of Acid Episode," and it was a huge hit with fans! As one might expect, the blunt title for the episode both described everything and nothing about what actually happens. Beginning with Morty criticizing Rick for crafting a fake vat of acid, the series goes through great lengths to show just how far Rick is willing to go to manipulate Morty. Rick sends Morty out on a revenge plot throughout the episode, and fans were all in for the ride.

Seeing Morty live out hundreds of potential possibilities only to find out that every one of those was a real Morty living out in the multiverse somewhere, the "Vat of Acid Episode" hilariously comes full circle with one of the most hilarious reveals yet. For these unexpected turns and surprisingly emotional arcs, some fans are calling this Rick and Morty's best episode yet.

