Rick and Morty Freaky Grinch Holiday Promo Released by Adult Swim

A new Rick and Morty Holiday promo has been released by Adult Swim, and it is... something. Captioned with the phrase "Happy Human Holiday!" the video (with its intense trippy animation style) depicts Rick and the Smith Family around the dinner table at Christmas. Beth is serving turkey, Jerry is laughing, Rick gets a new sweater to wear, and Morty is excited to hand Rick his present - which turns out to be a spring-loaded boxing glove to blast Rick in the face. Morty turns to the camera and forms a Grinch-like grin - interestingly enough, the eye-patch Morty wears seems to indicate this is the "Evil Morty" that serves as the series big bad (if it has such a thing).

Watch the new Rick and Morty Holiday 2020 promo below:

First things first: this promo is one of the more unsettling promos that Adult Swim has released - and that's saying something. This animation style for Rick and Morty is just freaky (for lack of a better word), turning this "happy human holiday" into something much more twisted and sinister. That's exactly the kind of cutting humor that Rick and Morty likes to play with - and also the kind of eye-catching (at times mind-scarring) promotional ads that are the signature of Adult Swim's brand.

Enjoy your Happy Human Holidays!