Adult Swim Announces Robot Chicken's New Season Schedule

From the minds of Seth Green and Adult Swim, Robot Chicken has been one of the longest-running series on the Cartoon Network programming block, and it seems as if fans won't have to wait long for season 11 as the surreal anthology series has announced when fans can expect the bizarre show to return. Using a combination of stop-motion animation and claymation to help make fun of some of the biggest properties around, the new trailer for the upcoming season shows that the series won't be pulling any punches when it comes to tackling some of the most recognizable characters in pop culture.

First landing in 2005, the series was actually based on a publication titled Twisted ToyFare Theatre, which was an offshoot of the publication that was beloved within the comic book community, Wizard Magazine. With over two hundred episodes to its name and a number of specials that dive into different realities, the longevity of the show has to be appreciated as numerous Hollywood stars have been brought in to help voice some of the beloved characters that are put into some seriously surreal scenarios. While the series used to air around once a week, it seems that this new season will be airing Mondays through Thursdays until Season 11's episodes wrap.

Both Seth Green and Adult Swim shared the big news that Season 11 of Robot Chicken would be arriving on September 6th at midnight, giving fans plenty of new insanity to wade their way through via some of their favorite characters:

We are here for you New season of #RobotChicken airs Monday-Thursday at midnight for three weeks on @adultswim https://t.co/7DTVKsnPWm — Seth Green (@SethGreen) September 2, 2021

Robot Chicken Season 11 September 6th @ midnight — adult swim (@adultswim) August 30, 2021

Adult Swim has recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary, easily becoming one of the biggest success stories of Cartoon Network's history. With the programming block housing the likes of Rick & Morty, Robot Chicken, and countless other original series, it's safe to say that another twenty years for Adult Swim definitely isn't out of the question.

Are you hyped for the next season of Robot Chicken? What has been your favorite television special of the series to date?