Netflix Tudum Event Will Feature Stone Ocean, Tiger & Bunny, And More

Netflix is continuing to dive deep into the anime world, housing series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, The Way of the Househusband, Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby, and too many others to count. With the streaming service set to reveal new information during their upcoming event, Tudum, taking place later this month, the platform will be exploring some major announcements for their biggest anime series. Aside from the anime news, the event will also feature some major voice actors from Netflix's biggest anime projects.

Recently, one of the biggest additions to Netflix in the anime department has been the second batch of episodes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which featured Jolyne coming face-to-face with the villain known as Pucci. Cujoh has been attempting to not only escape Green Dolphin Street Prison with her life while clearing her name, she is trying to save the life of her father, Jotaro, who was a major player in Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. Meanwhile, Tiger & Bunny is slated to arrive on Netflix with its second season on October 7th, with the superhero story being another major anime property that the streaming service has up its sleeves. The event will also dive into the anime adaptation of Romantic Killer, and will most likely have more surprises in store.

Netflix Japan released an official trailer for the upcoming Tudum event which will focus on anime on September 25th, with the streaming service bringing in voice actors such as Ai Fairouz and Rie Takahashi, along with several other big names in the anime industry, to help promote their franchises:

As it stands, the third part of Stone Ocean's anime adaptation hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix as of yet, following the release of the second batch of new episodes. While the installments have been confirmed for the Blu-Ray release, Tudum might confirm the episodes arriving on the streaming service while also giving us a release date for the final journey of Jolyne and her Stand battles within the maximum-security prison.

