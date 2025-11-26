Ronin Warriors 2026 Shares a First Look at The New Kids’ Powers

Ronin Warriors, for many anime fans in North America, was one of the first anime adaptations that made its way to the West, thanks to arriving as a Saturday morning cartoon. While the series was given an extra boost thanks to eventually finding its way to Cartoon Network’s Toonami, many didn’t expect the armored heroes to make a return decades following their premiere. Fortunately, Sunrise had a surprise for fans as an official sequel to the original anime was announced for 2026, and a new video highlights how the protagonists have powers that might make them stronger than their predecessors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Ronin Warriors’ sequel series will have a new cast with the likes of Gai, Kaito, Musashi, Yamato, and Shion, the heroes will be sporting the same armor that the original cast wore into battle. The armors include the Armor of Wildfire, the Armor of Halo, the Armor of Torrent, the Armor of Hardrock, and the Armor of Strate, which granted the original cast their superpowers. In the latest trailer, you can witness the new generation of Ronin Warriors unleashing their abilities. To date, we have yet to see what villains the new cast will be fighting against and whether said antagonists will sport the “Four Season Armors” that the villains wore. You can check out the new preview below.

Play video

Ronin Warriors Kicking Off The New Year

Sunrise

While the Ronin Warriors sequel doesn’t have a specific release date, it is set to arrive in January of next year. The follow-up anime might be highly anticipated, but it is arriving during a very packed month for the anime medium. In terms of competition, the armored brawlers will be competing with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season, Trigun: Stargaze, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End second season, Oshi no Ko’s second season, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ second season, and almost too many others to count. Fingers crossed that there are enough fans of the classic anime franchise that the sequel will give the next generation enough time to live up to the legacy of their predecessors.

If you haven’t witnessed the splendor of the original series, you’re in luck. The anime that started it all is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and here’s how the streaming service describes the phenomenon: “Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Arago, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku, and a sinister laugh drowns out the dying hum of electricity, the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit’s return!”

What do you think of the Ronin Warriors preparing to kick off the 2026 anime year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!