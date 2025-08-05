New Ronin Warriors Sequel Teases Main Cast With New Trailer

Ronin Warriors, known as Yoroiden Samurai Troopers in Japan, is coming back with a new sequel anime series 40 years after the original, and a new teaser trailer is highlighting the main cast coming in the new follow up. Ronin Warriors comes from a much earlier era of anime as Sunrise first debuted the series in Japan in the late 1980s, and was often cited as one of the first action anime series that fans outside of Japan truly got invested in. It might not get talked about quite a lot now, but the anime is getting ready to debut in front of a whole new wave of fans.

Ronin Warriors is returning with a brand new sequel anime series, Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers, next year and the anime has steadily been revealing more of what to expect from the new series through a few updates so far. But as the new anime prepares to reveal even more, an updated version of the previous trailer has revealed the first look at the main roster of warriors that will be headlining the new sequel. You can check out the new trailer for Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers below.

What to Know for New Ronin Warriors Sequel

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers will be making its debut some time in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but the series has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. It’s also yet to reveal any kind of international streaming plans for its new episodes, so fans will need to keep an eye out to see when to tune into the new series. The new sequel series will be taking place in present day Japan (as compared to the original that took place in the late 1980s) and task a new generation of five warriors to fight against the demons.

Yoichi Fujita will be directing the new anime for Sunrise. Shogo Muto will be handling the scripts and series composition, and Hajime Yatate (Sunrise’s creative staff) is handling the new anime’s story overall. Yuhei Murota will be designing the main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki will be designing the villains, Hideo Okamoto handled the designs for the armor suits themselves, and Takuya Suzuki handled their designs in motion. Shuji Katayama will be composing the music for the series.

What’s New for the Ronin Warriors Sequel?

The first new addition to the cast of Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers is the lead, Hiiro Ishibashi as Gai, and the rest of the main crew have been teased with this new trailer that briefly sees them transform before getting into action. As the new sequel series prepares for its premiere, the first synopsis for the series has teased what to expect as well, “When the seal on the demon world that once terrorized the human world is broken, countless demon soldiers begin their invasion. Five young samurai rush to the rescue of humanity. Their name is Samurai Troopers! A new chapter in their fighting days begins!”

If you wanted to check out the classic Ronin Warriors series to get a better feeling of what to expect from the sequel, you can now find it streaming with platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV in the meantime.