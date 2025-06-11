Ronin Warriors Returns for New Sequel After Nearly 40 Years

Anime fans used to dream of days like this. Ronin Warriors, aka Samurai Troopers, has confirmed that the franchise is returning to the small screen with a new anime series dropping next year. Titled “Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers” this will mark the first new anime for the franchise since the latest OVA special released all the way back in 1991. Not only will the upcoming series return to this universe but the anime series will in fact be a sequel to the original story, introducing new characters who will be wearing the armor and fighting the forces of darkness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco Filmworks will be releasing this new chapter for the Samurai Troopers, slated to arrive in January 2026. Yoichi Fujita of Gintama fame is set to direct the series with Shogo Muto, Kamen Rider Build, acting as head writer. Alongside the confirmation, a new website has been unveiled with trailers and posters galore. Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming series, “When the seal on the evil world that once terrorized the human world was broken, countless evil soldiers began their invasion. Five young samurai rush to the scene to save humanity from a crisis. Their name is Samurai Troopers. Their days of fighting begin anew.”

Play video

The Ronin Warriors Return

For the upcoming sequel, it seems that time has passed since the original adventures of the armored heroes. New character Gai will be taking on the armor of Wildfire in the surprising sequel, set to played by voice actor Hiiro Ishibashi, who might be best known for his work as Yuga Ohdo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. Adding to the new trailer and posters, Bandai Namco Filmworks also had a statement regarding the sequel, “It is a humble feeling to be creating a sequel to this historic work. Together with talented creators such as director Yoichi Fujita and series composer and scriptwriter Shogo Muto, we will do our utmost to deliver a wonderful work to everyone. We look forward to your continued support.”

Luckily, if you need a refresher on the original adventures of the Samurai Troopers, Crunchyroll has you covered. Housing the original episodes of the series, here’s how the steaming service describes the series, “Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Arago, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku, and a sinister laugh drowns out the dying hum of electricity, the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit’s return!”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the Ronin Warriors’ big comeback? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the armored warriors and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Official Ronin Warriors Website