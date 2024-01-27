Royal Crackers Season 2 Release Date Announced With First Trailer

Royal Crackers is coming back to Adult Swim for Season 2 this February, and the new season has set its release date along the release of its first trailer for the new episodes! Royal Crackers made its debut with Adult Swim last year as the most popular new animated project for the block in 2023 overall, and ahead of the first season it was surprisingly announced that Adult Swim had already renewed it for Season 2. This meant that Adult Swim had a lot of faith in the series, and with the end of the first season it wasn't hard to see why.

Now it's time for Stebe and the rest of the Hornsby family to return for another wild batch of episodes next month, and Adult Swim has officially announced that Royal Crackers will be premiering Season 2 on Thursday, February 29 at midnight ET/PT with Adult Swim. New episodes of the animated series will then be available for streaming with Max the day after if fans miss out, and you can check out the trailer for Royal Crackers Season 2 in the video above. You can check out the poster celebrating the new Royal Crackers episodes below as well.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch Royal Crackers

If you wanted to catch up with the first season, Royal Crackers is now streaming on Max. Produced by Titmouse, Royal Crackers was created by Jason Ruiz, who also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Cohen and Evan Mann. Ruiz stars as Stebe alongside a returning cast from the first season of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, and Maile Flanagan. Adult Swim teases what's coming in Royal Crackers Season 2 as such:

"In 'Royal Crackers' Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world."

Are you excited to check out Royal Crackers' new episodes next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!