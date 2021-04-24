RuPaul's Drag Race Contestant Shows Off Digimon Inspired Finals Look

✖

One RuPaul's Drag Race contestant showed Digimon some major love with their inspired look for the finals! RuPaul's Drag Race recently rounded out its thirteenth season, and in the recent years fans have seen a wide variety of contestants vie for the top prize. In recent years especially, we have seen a wide variety of queens who have been inspired by anime, manga, and other pop culture elements to elevate their drag art to a new level. It's no different with the recent crop of contestants for the newest season as well.

RuPaul's Drag Race recently ended its thirteenth season, and with the finale, each of the contestants showed off one final look representative of their art and personality. But contestant Denali, took Digimon fans by surprise when the queen revealed that her look for such a monumental occassion was actually inspired by Digimon's Togemon. You can check out a comparison below endorsed by Denali herself:

In a special live show before the finale in which each of the contestants got to give their final thoughts on the season, Denali revealed that her final look was inspired by Digimon's Togemon in particular. As a blend of the queen's Mexican heritage and Digimon fandom, Denali wanted to show off a cactus look that captured all of the elements at once. You can watch Denali explain that in the 1:18:00 mark in the video below:

The Mexican heritage and Digimon worlds blended together even more officially recently with a evolution in the new anime series branching off of Togemon. When her evolution chain was thrown into whack in a recent episode of the series, Palmon instead evolved into the Maraca wielding Ponchomon that took all of that to the next level.

Denali might not have made it to the finals, but there's still more opportunities to show off that anime fandom with potential future RuPaul's Drag Race shows.