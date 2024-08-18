RuriDragon Volume 2 Cover Art Revealed

RuriDragon has been steadily releasing new chapters through the year, and that means it’s time to prepare for the release of Volume 2 of the manga in Japan. RuriDragon first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, and Masaoki Shindo’s original manga quickly made waves with fans upon its debut. But unfortunately following the release of Chapter 6 back in 2022, the series took a hiatus for two years before returning with the release of Chapter 7 earlier this Spring. Ever since then, new chapters have been hitting at a steady rate.

RuriDragon has since dropped 13 more chapters since it resumed from its hiatus earlier this March, and continues to do so with currently no signs of slowing down for Shindo or updates on his current health status. With enough chapters released since the launch of the first volume, it’s time for Volume 2 of the manga to hit shelves across Japan beginning on September 4th. To celebrate the announcement of this newest volume, RuriDragon creator Masaoki Shindo themselves shared the cover art for the volume that you can check out below.

https://x.com/SHINDO_MASAOKI/status/1825188403274723657

How to Read RuriDragon

If you wanted to check out Masaoki Shindo’s RuriDragon manga for yourself, you can now find the latest chapters for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The series currently has no plans to go on a hiatus once more, thankfully, so new chapters of the series will likely continue to release at a steady rate. The first volume of the RuriDragon manga will be getting a physical release in the United States some time in Spring 2025, but has no concrete release date just yet.

Shueisha shared the following message during the series’ initial hiatus in 2022, “Due to the poor physical condition of Masaoki Shindo, RuriDragon will enter hiatus starting Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35. The series was already absent from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33 and the editorial department looked for a way to create a sustainable schedule while facing the mangaka’s health condition, but after various discussions with Masaoki Shindo, it has been decided it would be better for them to take a break to recover so the serialization continues in perfect conditions in the future.”

The message continued with, “We will inform of the series’ comeback in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues. We are very sorry to all readers who were looking forward to the series and kept sending comments and letters. We will do our best to bring back Ruri’s daily life, so we would appreciate it if you could look over us in the future. We look forward to your continued support of RuriDragon.”