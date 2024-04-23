Ruri Dragon Manga Releases Post-Hiatus Release Schedule

RuriDragon is now back in action after spending nearly two years in a hiatus, and the manga has shared the release schedule for its next few chapters! RuriDragon was a pretty popular debut within Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, but was surprisingly then put into a hiatus after six chapters due to creator Masaoki Shindo's poor health. With the creator hyping up a return from the manga late last year, RuriDragon has finally returned to Shonen Jump with a new chapter after nearly 600 days in hiatus. But these new chapter releases will be continuing even further!

RuriDragon returned to form earlier this Spring with some new chapters, and thankfully has been maintaining a steady release schedule for its latest chapters. Thankfully, it seems this release schedule will be continuing for the next few chapters as well as RuriDragon has revealed its release schedule through Chapter 16. Should everything hold for the next few weeks of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, then fans will be getting to check out a new chapter of the manga every three weeks or so.

(Photo: Shueisha)

RuriDragon Manga Release Schedule.

Following the release of RuriDragon Chapter 12 on April 21st, the release schedule for the new few chapters of the manga break down as such (in Japan):

Chapter 13 – May 13th

Chapter 14 – May 27th

Chapter 15 – June 17th

Chapter 16 – July 1st



If you wanted to check out the first few chapters of RuriDragon, you can find the series with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPLUS service. Shueisha shared the following message during the series' initial hiatus in 2022, "Due to the poor physical condition of Masaoki Shindo, RuriDragon will enter hiatus starting Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35. The series was already absent from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33 and the editorial department looked for a way to create a sustainable schedule while facing the mangaka's health condition, but after various discussions with Masaoki Shindo, it has been decided it would be better for them to take a break to recover so the serialization continues in perfect conditions in the future."

The message continued with, "We will inform of the series' comeback in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues. We are very sorry to all readers who were looking forward to the series and kept sending comments and letters. We will do our best to bring back Ruri's daily life, so we would appreciate it if you could look over us in the future. We look forward to your continued support of RuriDragon."