RuriDragon Hypes Volume 2 Release With New Trailer

RuriDragon has been back in action from its hiatus for the past year or so, and the manga is getting ready for the release of Volume 2 of the manga with the release of a new trailer. RuriDragon first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, and Masaoki Shindo's original manga was pretty much an instant hit thanks to how unique of a main character it was for the magazine. But while it started off strong, the series unfortunately had to go on a lengthy hiatus due to Shindo's poor health at the time.

With RuriDragon fully returning to Shonen Jump with new chapters over the course of the year, the manga is now releasing a new volume of the series on shelves this month. To celebrate the release of Volume 2 of the manga in Japan (with its international release not set yet), Shueisha has shared a special trailer for RuriDragon that highlights some of the biggest moments seen in the series thus far with a fully colored and new take on everything that's gone down. You can check it out in action below:

Where to Read RuriDragon

If you wanted to check out Masaoki Shindo's RuriDragon manga for yourself, you can now find the latest chapters for free with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The series currently is preparing to release its new chapters at a steady rate, so there will likely be no further delays for the immediate future. The first volume of the RuriDragon manga will be getting a physical release in the United States some time in Spring 2025, but has no concrete release date just yet.

Shueisha shared the following message during the series' initial hiatus in 2022, "Due to the poor physical condition of Masaoki Shindo, RuriDragon will enter hiatus starting Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35. The series was already absent from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33 and the editorial department looked for a way to create a sustainable schedule while facing the mangaka's health condition, but after various discussions with Masaoki Shindo, it has been decided it would be better for them to take a break to recover so the serialization continues in perfect conditions in the future."

The message continued with, "We will inform of the series' comeback in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues. We are very sorry to all readers who were looking forward to the series and kept sending comments and letters. We will do our best to bring back Ruri's daily life, so we would appreciate it if you could look over us in the future. We look forward to your continued support of RuriDragon."