Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Riot Debuts New Trailer, Poster

If you are ready to reunite with Rurouni Kenshin, then know you are not alone. The hit anime has been lauded for decades, and its recent return with Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Riot has kept fans on edge. Now, we have been given a first look at season two as Kyoto Riot just dropped a special trailer and poster for fans.

As you can see below, the trailer for Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Riot season two bring our favorite swordsman to life. The anime is ready to pit Kenshin against some all-new enemies, and it won’t be long before fans get to see the feud play out. Liden Films will kickstart season two in October 2024, and Rurouni Kenshin will be embarking on two back-to-back cours.

Now if you are not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin and its recent anime comeback, well – the series is easy to find. Crunchyroll locked in a deal with Aniplex to stream the anime in North America, after all. The anime revival began in July 2023 as director Hideyo Noitamina was asked to give their take on Rurouni Kenshin.

This adaptation marks the second TV series to adapt Nobuhiro Watsuki’s historical adventure, of course. Rurouni Kenshin was first adapted in 1996 by Studio Gallop and Studio Deen to great success. You can binge this original run on Hulu as well as Amazon Prime Video. So for more info on Rurouni Kenshin, you can read its official synopsis below:

“The Meiji Era was one of great renewal for Japan, where swords and killing were outlawed. However, many survivors from the time of Revolution still live, lurking in the shadows and waiting for a chance to use their killing blades again. Only Kenshin Himura, formerly one of the most brutal of killers, hopes to keep his swordsman’s honor and still live in the new era.”

What do you think about this Rurouni Kenshin release? Are you excited to check out this new season?