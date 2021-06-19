Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is now streaming with Netflix! Live-action adaptations tend to rub anime fans the wrong way because most of the time it's quite impossible to completely capture what made the original manga and anime so special in the real world. This has sparked a number of debates among fans over the years as to whether or not any adaptation has truly been successful, but one many lift up in high regard is the Rurouni Kenshin film trilogy. These first three films seemingly have been nothing but hits among fans, and now there's a way to check out the next big entry.

After surprisingly listing a release with Netflix earlier this month, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is now streaming with Netflix. Originally debuting in Japan earlier this year following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is described by Netflix as such, "In 1879, Kenshin and his allies face their strongest enemy yet: his former brother-in-law Enishi Yukishiro and his minions, who've vowed their revenge."

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is the first of a two-film event that brings the live-action franchise to a close. While fans will not be able to see the first three films leading up to this release with Netflix, The Final adapts the Jinchu arc of the original manga so fans at least aware of the original story will be able to jump in without much problem. The release of this film also excites for a potential Netflix launch of the final film in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin series, The Beginning.

Directed by Keishi Otomo, fans of the previous films will be excited to know that it features a returning cast from the previous trilogy with the likes of Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, Yu Aoi as Megumi Takani, and Yosuke Eguchi as Hajime Saito. Kaito Oyagi did not return as Yahiko Myojin, however, and instead is played by Riku Onishi. New additions to the cast for this film include Mackenyu as Enishi Yukishiro, Issei Takahashi as Katsura Kogoro, Nijiro Murakami as Okita Soji, and Masanobu Andou as Takasugi Shinsaku.

