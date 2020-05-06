s-CRY-ed is Finally Coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

Although Toonami and Adult Swim are synonymous now, there was a period of time where Adult Swim would air the anime that might have not fit in with the rest of the popular programming block. Saturday nights when where series like Fullmetal Alchemist, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more would find their home during these special Adult Swim anime blocks and this also led to the premiere of other classic anime series that you might have forgotten about over the years. It's been quite a while since s-CRY-ed has been available to check out, and now it's finally coming to Blu-ray.

During the virtual Anime Lockdown convention, Discotek Media held a panel where they announced several new classic anime coming to home video and one of those announcements confirmed that s-CRY-ed would be coming to Blu-ray soon with the Japanese and English dub run that we remember!

Our last announcement? s-CRY-ed comes to Blu-Ray! This fan-fave action series, which rang in the 2000s and aired to great acclaim on Toonami, is coming to high-def, with Japanese and English audio. Note: that the 2011-12 s-CRY-ed films aren't included; that's a separate license. pic.twitter.com/7BlQPiZWGb — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) May 3, 2020

Although the series had been released on home video media before, licensing situations led to the anime being lost to time over the last 15 or so years (and 19 from its original debut in Japan). But now s-CRY-ed will be roaring back with a high-definition release. Unfortunately, Discotek Media notes how it doesn't include the two compilation films released after the TV series due to those being a different license.

For those who have never heard of this action series, s-CRY-ed is set in an alternate take on Japan where a small percentage of people are born with special powers. Known as Alters, the series follows a mercenary named Kazuma who eventually gets wrapped up in a bigger battle than he expects. Especially when he begins to clash with his heated rival, Ryuho, who works for a special Alter task force.

Did you catch s-CRY-ed when it made its debut on Adult Swim back in the day? Will you be picking it up now that the anime is finally coming to Blu-ray? What are your favorite moments from the classic series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

