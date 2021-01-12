Sailor Moon Cosplayers Go Viral Over Buff Sailor Scouts Makeover

✖

A group of Sailor Moon cosplayers have gone viral over their buff makeover of the Sailor Scouts! Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon remains one of the most popular crossover franchises of all time because of how many audiences it manages to attract with each new adventure. At the center of it all are the Sailor Scouts, defenders of the realm against powerful dark forces that only get more intense with each new arc. In fact, the franchise has even made its grand return to theaters in Japan with a new feature film recently bringing the Dead Moon arc to screen.

As part of a celebration for the release of Sailor Moon Eternal's release in theaters in Japan, artist @AkihitoAll expressed their desire to see the new release with a photo of their cosplay group on Twitter as they take on the various Sailor Scouts in the line up (and Luna, for an extra bit of hilarity). But this group has gone viral for giving each of the scouts a muscular new frame. Check it out:

Sailor Moon Eternal is actually a two-film long event release co-produced by Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. With the first film now making its way through theaters in Japan, attention is already being paid toward the next release coming to theaters on February 11th. The second film will be giving each of the scouts a brand new form as they unlock a new level of power, and fans of the original run of the series will soon get to see these final forms in a whole new way.

Original character designer from the 1990s anime series, Nazuko Tadano, actually provided the designs for the new films, and Chiaki Kon returns from the Sailor Moon Crystal revival anime to direct the two-film event since it serves as a replacement for a fourth season of that series. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, an international release for either Sailor Moon Eternal film has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

