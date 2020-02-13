Sailor Moon Hits The Ice With First Ice Skating Show Image

Sailor Moon has appeared in live action stage plays, in attractions that were created for Universal Studios Japan, as well as in numerous anime movies, series, and manga volumes. Now, Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts are looking to conquer the ice with an upcoming ice show that is dubbed “Sailor Moon Prism On Ice“. With the winter show arriving in Japan this summer, Olympic skater Evgenia Medvedeva has agreed to play the titular role for the show based on her love of the series and anime in general.

Evgenia hasn’t kept her love of the medium of anime a secret, as she has skated during performances wearing Sailor Moon outfits in a nod to one of her favorite series. While no story details about the upcoming anime show on ice have been released as of yet, we’ll be keeping an eye out for whether or not the ice extravaganza decides to adapt past stories of the Sailor Scouts or instead decides to create an entirely new story.

Toei Animation shared the first look at Evgenia Medvedeva as the titular Sailor Moon, looking to hit the rink later this summer in a Japanese skate show that hopefully will become popular enough to one day hit the North American market:

Olympic figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva will be #SailorMoon for first ever Sailor Moon Prism on Ice show in Japan this summer.

The next appearance of Sailor Moon in anime format will be the movie, Sailor Moon Eternal, which will be released in September of this year. While a new anime series hasn’t been confirmed, we’re crossing our fingers that Serena and the rest of the scouts make their eventual return to the small screens!

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.