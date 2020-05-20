Hilarious Sailor Moon Art Turns the Princess into Super Saiyan Broly

✖

Sailor Moon has been all over social media thanks to the anime's redraw challenge, but it seems one Dragon Ball fan felt it was time to shake the challenge up. Over the last few days, the Internet has been flooded with Sailor Moon artwork which give different takes on the heroine. And thanks to micchiy0829, Usagi has learned what it would be like if she were a Super Saiyan.

Oh, and not just any Super Saiyan. To be specific, the heroine has discovered the joys of being the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly from Dragon Ball.

Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball x Sailor Moon artwork went live to the delight of fans this week. The artist micchiy0829 posted his redraw alongside side a caption saying they're not great at drawing girls. That is why their challenge entry redraws Sailor Moon as Broly, and Dragon Ball fans are obsessed with the look.

As you can see above, the Broly makeover uses the Saiyan's old-school design as opposed to the recently introduced Shintani style. Broly has his blond hair out thanks to his Super Saiyan transformation, but it has been extended with pigtails and bangs.

The best part of this redraw comes with its Sailor Moon costume swap as Broly is given a chance to wear the suit. Even with his muscles bulging, Broly managed to get on Usagi's heart choker and tiara. The rest of her dainty outfit is pushed to its seams as it slides over Broly's ripped physique, and there is certainly more cleavage going on for Broly than Usagi would have ever allowed. It is definitely hilarious to see how exposed the Saiyan is in this outfit compared to Sailor Moon herself, so fans can safely say they're fine with each character wearing their respective outfits.

If you had your pick, which Dragon Ball heroes would make up Broly's Sailor Scouts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

