Sakamoto Days Teases Major Arc With New Anime Trailer

Sakamoto Days is gearing up to return this Summer with Part 2 of its debut anime season, and the anime is kicking off a major new arc with a new trailer ahead of its premiere. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days made its highly anticipated anime debut earlier this year, and the first half of its first season has been a moderate success with fans thus far. There’s been a lot of debate over whether or not the anime has been able to capture the same energy from the manga, but the real test in that regard is coming next with the start of a pivotal arc.

Sakamoto Days will be returning for Part 2 this July as part of the upcoming wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the anime is gearing up for its return with a new trailer showing off the best look at the coming arc yet. With the anime taking on the JCC Transfer Exams Arc, Sakamoto Days has a lot of new allies, foes, and even a major flashback to work through that really kicks things into high gear. Check out the new Sakamoto Days trailer below.

What to Know for Sakamoto Days Part 2

Sakamoto Days Part 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on July 14th, and will be streaming new episodes on a weekly basis much like the first half when it launched earlier this year. Picking up from the events of the Part 1 finale, new additions to the anime’s voice cast include Yuko Kaida as Dump, Chiaki Kobayashi as Apart, Ryota Takeuchi as Minimalist, and Kosuke Toriumi as Saw. Joining the cast with the start of Part 2 are some very important additions to the anime including the likes of Koki Uchiayama as Gaku, M.A.O. as Akira Akao, Mamiko Noto as Rion Akao, Daiki Yamashita as Mafuyu Seba, and Satoshi Hino as Kanaguri.

Sakamoto Days is directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened with the first half of Sakamoto Days’ debut anime season thus far, you can now find its first 11 episodes now streaming with Netflix in both English and Japanese language audio. But now that the anime is about to kick off an action-packed new arc, this might be the best time to jump into the series if you have yet to do so.

Why You Should Watch Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days initially had a successful premiere with Netflix, but unfortunately fell by the wayside as the Winter 2025 anime schedule aired earlier this year. The series was outshined by the likes of juggernaut hits such as Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-, and fans have continued to debate whether or not this anime adaptation is hitting the same kind of heights seen in Suzuki’s original manga pages. But the series is also about to get more action heavy as well.

The JCC Transfer Exams arc sees Taro Sakamoto and Shin entering the titular exams in search of someone, and they come across a lot of new characters with deadly abilities across a series of wild exams. These characters are key to the future of the series as a whole, and include a new addition that helps to expand some previously hidden parts of Taro’s assassin past. Things have been building to this point, so hopefully anime fans will join along for the ride to see what Sakamoto Days can truly be capable of when it’s firing on all cylinders.