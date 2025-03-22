Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Shares First Look at Part 2

Sakamoto Days has wrapped up the first half of the anime’s debut with Netflix, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s next with Part 2’s return later this Summer. Sakamoto Days was one of the most anticipated new anime releases not only of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, but of the year overall. Yuto Suzuku’s original Shonen Jump manga series had been a quiet hit among fans, so there was a hope that the anime would reach a whole new level of recognition with its new anime adaptation. But it’s yet to really heat up with fans so far.

Sakamoto Days has yet to really grab fans’ attention through the first half of the anime’s debut season, but there’s a chance that things will really change with the second half of the season now in the works. Scheduled for release some time this July, Netflix has dropped a cool new poster showing off the first look at Sakamoto Days Part 2. It’s quite a stylish take on the series that oozes it with each page, so Part 2 has a lot going for it already. Check it out below.

What to Know for Sakamoto Days Part 2

Sakamoto Days will be returning to Netflix for Part 2 later this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Much like the first half of the series that came to an end today after 11 episodes, the second part has been confirmed to run for 11 episodes as well. There are still many details about the second half that have yet to be revealed, but it will be featuring a returning staff and voice cast that were seen with the first half of the season this Winter.

The big shake up for it all, however, was the official announcement that Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) will be joining the cast as the voice of Gaku. Sakamoto Days is directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. If you wanted to catch up for the second part coming later this Summer, you can now find Sakamoto Days Part 1 now streaming its episodes with Netflix with both English and Japanese audio versions available.

Why You Should Watch Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days had a very successful initial launch with Netflix as it was quickly breaking records, but it did noticeably lose steam throughout the rest of the Winter. Now as the Winter 2025 anime schedule comes to an end, Sakamoto Days does not have as much hype leading into the second half as many fans would have suspected. But at the same time, this series is also getting ready to get into some of its more intense stories that fans have been anxious to see in motion.

For an example of how big of an anime this really has been for Netflix, the main voice cast for the English dub release is stacked with some heavy hitters such as Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Heisuke Mashimo, Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo and more. As the anime gets ready for the Summer, there are bound to be all sorts of fun new faces who will make their debut in those new episodes.