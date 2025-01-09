Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Debuts Star-Studded English Dub Cast With New Trailer

Play video

Sakamoto Days will be making its highly anticipated debut in just a couple of days as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and Netflix has revealed the star-studded cast behind the English dub with a new trailer showing it off. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is the first of the major Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises to be making its official anime debut this year, and it’s going to be one of Netflix’s big offerings for the year. It’s going to be so big, in fact, that the new anime is going to have quite the huge cast bringing the English dub to life.

Sakamoto Days is going to be one of the biggest franchises that we will get to see in action this year, and Netflix is proving just how big with the English dub cast behind it all that includes voice actors from prominent anime releases, WWE Superstars, actors from other Netflix hits such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cobra Kai and more. You can check out the English dub of Sakamoto Days in action with the release of the anime’s newest trailer in the video above.

Sakamoto Days’ English Dub Cast Revealed

Sakamoto Days will be making its debut with Netflix beginning on January 11th, and the anime will be releasing with the service on a weekly basis. As revealed by Netflix the new English dub cast for the series includes one of the biggest and most impressive rosters for a Netflix dub yet with the following:

Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto

(Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto Dallas Liu (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura

Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang

Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto

as Aoi Sakamoto Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Heisuke Mashimo

Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss (credited under her real name Lexi Cabrera) as Obiguro

SungWon Cho (Netflix’s Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled

Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall as Son Hee

as Son Hee Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho

As fans might notice, the new anime includes a huge swath of actors and performers across many different fields, and that helps to emphasize just how notable of a project Sakamoto Days is going to be for Netflix when it hits. It’s the biggest new release of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, so fans will be able to check out either its English or Japanese version when it hits later this week.

What to Know About Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days will be directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. The anime will be featuring the opening theme titled “RUN ​SAKAMOTO ​RUN” as performed by Vaundy (which has unfortunately had a divisive debut among fans ahead of the new anime’s premiere). The ending theme will be titled “Normal” as performed by Conton Candy. But the episodes premiering this Winter won’t be the only ones that fans will get to see through the rest of the year.

Sakamoto Days is currently scheduled to run for 11 episodes after its premiere this week, and Part 2 of the debut season will be making its comeback later as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. As for joining the anime, Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña said “Sakamoto Days is the next generation of great anime and I leaped at the opportunity to work with one of my new friends: Dallas Liu.” Liu had the following to say, “The most exciting thing about being involved with Sakamoto Days is getting to work with Xolo and Aleks, but also I was a huge fan of the manga before coming onto the project, so being a part of it as Shin — the one and only — I’m super excited.”



