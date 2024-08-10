Sakamoto Days Cliffhanger Teases Sakamoto’s New Master

Sakamoto Days is kicking off a huge new arc as Taro Sakamoto and the others ready to take on the JAA, and the newest chapter for the series is teasing the perfect master for all of them! When we had last seen Sakamoto and the others, each of them had been marked as major targets by the JAA and were constantly on the lookout. But on thinking about how far his life has come since he originally left the assassin life, Sakamoto instead reveals that his new goal is to take control of the JAA and make the Sakamoto store a chain across the country.

Sakamoto Days‘ chapters since have been focusing on Kei Uzuki and filling in some of the important gaps of his past with Rion Akao, but the series has come back to the present as Sakamoto is now training for the fights ahead against the JAA. But as he understands that he is lacking in areas that Shin Asakura and the others need to train in, and isn’t a great teacher himself because he’s never had a master, Sakamoto’s been looking for one. In comes a returning Kindaka, who just woke up from an eight year coma.

Cover art for Sakamoto Days Chapter 177

Who Is Sakamoto’s New Master?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 picks up after Kindaka wakes up in the hospital after being in a coma for eight years. Needing to make some money fast he decides to take on the JAA’s top target, who he doesn’t recognize as Sakamoto because he looks so different compared to his youth. Soon after, Kindaka attacks Sakamoto (who’s running together with Shin and Heisuke Mashimo) and his speed takes all three of them out rather quickly. Though Kindaka is technically slower than he was years ago, he’s still much faster than their eyes can keep up with.

After each of them fight for a while, Sakamoto is able to convince Kindaka that he’s the same one from eight years ago. It’s here that Sakamoto says he’s found the perfect master as the chapter comes to an end. It’s unclear as to whether or not Kindaka will accept, but if the pay is right, it’s likely he’ll be joining the team to prepare for the upcoming war against the members of the JAA in the coming chapters. So Sakamoto will need to train as hard as he can.