Sakamoto Days Hypes Volume 17 With Special Manga Trailer

Sakamoto Days is gearing up to hit shelves with another action packed volume, and the manga has dropped a special trailer hyping up what's to come in Volume 17 of the series! Sakamoto Days has entered the spotlight in full as while the manga has had its fans with each new chapter hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine each week, the franchise is about to reach a whole new level thanks to the recent announcement of its now in the works anime adaptation. It has never been a better time to jump into Yuto Suzuki's original manga and check it out.

Sakamoto Days Volume 17 has officially hit shelves across Japan, and while fans in other territories have to wait a bit longer to see the new volume for themselves, this new chapter is getting shown off in a cool new way to celebrate. Sakamoto Days Volume 17 has shared a special trailer for the manga that highlights the big events from Chapters 143 through 151, and thus fans get to see cool new visuals for some of the big fights that go down in this newest arc. Check out the special trailer for Sakamoto Days Volume 17 below.

Where to Read Sakamoto Days Manga

If you wanted to check out the manga for yourself, you can now find the latest chapters of Yuto Suzuki's original manga series for free with Viz Media's digital ShonenJump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. They tease Sakamoto Days as such, "Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

The official Sakamoto Days anime adaptation is now in production for a scheduled release some time in 2025, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. The first members of the staff have been revealed with the initial announcement with Masaki Watanabe directing the new anime for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. Tomokazu Sugita has also been revealed as the first member of the cast as the voice of its main character, Taro Sakamoto.