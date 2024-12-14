Sakamoto Days Mobile Game Opens for Pre-Registration in Japan

With the release of the Sakamoto Days anime adaptation right around the corner, it’s no surprise that the franchise has decided to branch out into as many different mediums as possible. The Sakamoto Days mobile game, titled Sakamoto Days Dangerous Puzzle, has officially opened pre-registration ahead of its April 2nd, 2025 release date for users on the App Store and Google Play store in Japan. While there isn’t much known regarding how the puzzles and gameplay will be structured, some of the character roster and art have been released, and it’s absolutely stunning.

Featured in the trailer are, of course, the titular Taro Sakamoto, as well as Heisuke Mashimo, Yoichi Nagumo, Lu Xiaotang, Shishiba, and Osaragi. In the game, players will be able to form their own unique “Assassin Teams” using different characters from the series as they collect them. As of writing, there’s no official information regarding how exactly players will obtain new assassins to add to their rosters.

Originally written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto – a former assassin known for being at the top of the hitman hierarchy for his deadly combat abilities and speed. A few years before the manga begins, Sakamoto fell in love and got married, leading him to retire from the deadly career path. He hasn’t been able to completely settle into a cozy home life because dangerous rivals and enemies from his past have begun hunting him down. Despite falling out of shape, Sakamoto is determined to protect his family.

TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Is Going To Be the Biggest Anime of the Winter 2025

It makes sense that Sakamoto Days would receive a mobile game so quickly leading up to the release of its anime adaptation. The promotional materials from TMS Entertainment look absolutely stunning. Sakamoto Days has been a success ever since it began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2020. Two years into its serialization, it already had 2.2 million copies in circulation, and approaching the end of 2024, it had a staggering 7 million copies in circulation before any anime bump. The manga’s tight action scenes, incredible sense of humor, and unique character designs have made it one of the most memorable Shonen Jump franchises to be released in a long time.

Plus, the voice cast for the upcoming adaptation is stellar, with the legendary Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki in Gintama) taking on the role of Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki (Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Shin Asakura, and Ayane Sakura (Aira Shiratori in Dandadan) as Lu Xiaotang. Masaki Watanabe, who has previously worked as an episode director for Dragon Ball Super and the director of the recently released Bartender, will be directing the anime. Vaundy will also compose the main opening theme song for the series, guaranteeing that Sakamoto Days won’t be a series that anyone wants to miss out on once the Winter 2025 anime season officially kicks off.

H/T Sakamoto Days Dangerous Puzzle Official Site



