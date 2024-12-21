Sakamoto Days Shares Final Trailer & Voice Cast Ahead of Debut

Sakamoto Days will be making its highly anticipated debut in January as part of the new Winter 2025 anime schedule hitting in just a couple of weeks, and the anime has given fans one final new look at what to expect from the anime before it hits. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is the next major series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to make its official TV anime debut, and its leading up the pack from all of the new hits that will be coming our way in the next few months. But it’s yet to really make waves with audiences.

Sakamoto Days has all the makings of a great manga turned legendary anime series, and it’s about to face its biggest test yet as the anime is going to hit in January. This assassination action series is one of the big exclusives Netflix has locked down for 2025, and it’s already planning a two season run before it even hits. Now even more fans can see what thanks to the newest trailer for Sakamoto Days that you can check out in the video above. There are also some new additions to the cast, and the breakdown for all of that is below.

What’s New for Sakamoto Days?

As one of the major franchises revealing new information during Jump Festa 2025 this weekend, Sakamoto Days has revealed with this newest trailer that the ending theme for the series is titled “Normal” as performed by Conton Candy. The new additions to the voice cast includes the likes of Hiroki Yasumoto as Hyo, Hochu Otsuka as Takamura, and Daisuke Namikawa as X. They join previously announced additions of Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunara Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryota Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, Miyari Nemoto as Piisuke, Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, Saori Hayami as Osaragi, and Taku Yashiro as Shishiba.

Featuring the opening theme titled “RUN ​SAKAMOTO ​RUN” as performed by Vaundy, Sakamoto Days will be directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. It won’t be too much longer before we get to see Sakamoto Days take action, and before it becomes a huge thing among the anime fans who will be getting to see it all in motion for the first real time.

When and Where to Watch Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days will be making its official premiere on January 11th as part of the upcoming Winter 2025 anime schedule. The series has already confirmed its plan to be split into two season as the first cour of episodes will be running in the Winter, and then will be followed by Season 2 of the anime (or Season 1B) beginning later this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. Following a small break in between, Sakamoto Days is clearly ready for a big run next year.

Yuto Suzuki’s original manga series is an assassin based one, but its action is far from grounded. Characters are often seen bending the laws of physics with every single fight, and Taro Sakamoto seems like he’s weakened because he’s since retired from all of that. But as fans (and Sakamoto’s enemies discover), there’s no real slowing down for an assassin who’s ready to take action at all times. And that’s why this series is likely going to really take off with fans when the first season makes its premiere through the course of next year.