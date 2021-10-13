Sakugan Makes Its Debut Over on Crunchyroll

The fall anime season for 2021 has begun, and while the lion’s share of attention might be pointed directly at the return of Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, there are plenty of other series that are deserving of your attention. Sakugan might just be one of these new anime that becomes a fan favorite, as the underground series has made its debut on Crunchyroll amid a number of big series that will be hitting the streaming service later this year.

Sakugan first hit as a novel titled “Sakugan Labyrinth Marker” in 2018, with a manga adaptation being released this August and the anime series quickly following suit. The series itself, which is produced by animation studio Satelight who might be best known within the anime community for works like Log Horizon, WorldEnd, and Hellsing Ultimate, follows a father and daughter team who discover a big surprise via a giant robot and will be piloting it to learn more about their world. Eliciting series such as Gurren Lagen and Made In Abyss, it will be interesting to see how the anime community responds to the new anime that has arrived just in time for the fall season.

Crunchyroll shared a new video to celebrate the arrival of the new series, with the voice of Memempu, Kanon Amane, welcoming viewers to the new underground world that blends dark atmosphere with some hard-hitting, giant robot action:

The first episode of SAKUGAN is out now!



🔥 Watch: https://t.co/FUNOEUunBP pic.twitter.com/zwgcQNMPuX — SAKUGAN (@sakugan_anime) October 7, 2021

Crunchyroll released an official description of the series to give anime viewers an idea of the world that they are diving into with Sakugan:

“Memempu is a Worker in the underground city of Pinyin, but dreams of becoming a Marker and going off to explore the wild tunnels known as the Labyrinth. On the night of a festival, the Marker duo Walsh and his daugher Lynda return, and Memempu receives a surprising gift. Will she finally be allowed to pursue her dream?”

Sakugan will consist of twelve episodes to start on the streaming service, releasing on a weekly schedule, and it will be interesting to see if there is enough interest to warrant a second season.

