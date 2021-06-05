Samsung's Alleged New Virtual Assistant is Inspiring Tons of Cosplay
Samsung's alleged design for a new virtual assistant has already inspired tons of cosplay! A company known as Lightfarm Studios quickly caught the attention of fans when they unveiled a series of designs for a potentially new virtual assistant for Samsung Galaxy products that could replace Bixby. Although there had been no official announcement on the matter, and Lightfarm Studios themselves deleted the post sharing the designs, they were up long enough to spark fans with all sorts of new ideas. It was especially prominent among anime fans due to this new assistant's anime-like design.
The new alleged design has yet to be confirmed one way or the other (with some reports noting that the design had even been rejected by Samsung), but with the Internet nothing is ever gone for long. The opposite is true as well as this new assistant, Sam, was around for long enough to inspire all sorts of fun new takes through cosplay that bring her into the real world.
Read on to see some of the fun takes artists have brought Samsung's potential new virtual assistant to life through cosplay, and let us know your thoughts! Would you want to see this design (or something like it) become a reality in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Complete With Samsung Phone
This one from @lilya0o on Instagram goes the extra mile with an actual Samsung phone!
Ready to Help!
This one from @n.mirikashi on Instagram comes with a full Samsung uniform!
Rockin' With Samsung!
A rockin' take on this virtual assistant from @rottenpapi on Instagram!
A Full Introduction
Here's a full introduction to "Sam" from @akina_sakura on Instagram!
An Awesome Look for "Sam"!
Here's an awesome take on Sam from @mahouvee on Instagram!
Going the Extra Mile for Sam!
This awesome take by @candylion.cos on Instagram really goes the extra mile!
Fully Animated
This take on Sam from @onisuna on Instagram is fully animated!
Nailed That Stare!
This take on the character from @miruqi on Instagram nails that stare!
They Really Knew What They Were Doing...
@kaylaynokay on Instagram has it correct here. They really knew what they were doing!
Samsung Really Missed Out!
@strawberrychocola on Instagram proves Samsung really missed out by passing on this virtual assistant!