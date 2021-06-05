Samsung's Alleged New Virtual Assistant is Inspiring Tons of Cosplay

Samsung's alleged design for a new virtual assistant has already inspired tons of cosplay! A company known as Lightfarm Studios quickly caught the attention of fans when they unveiled a series of designs for a potentially new virtual assistant for Samsung Galaxy products that could replace Bixby. Although there had been no official announcement on the matter, and Lightfarm Studios themselves deleted the post sharing the designs, they were up long enough to spark fans with all sorts of new ideas. It was especially prominent among anime fans due to this new assistant's anime-like design.

The new alleged design has yet to be confirmed one way or the other (with some reports noting that the design had even been rejected by Samsung), but with the Internet nothing is ever gone for long. The opposite is true as well as this new assistant, Sam, was around for long enough to inspire all sorts of fun new takes through cosplay that bring her into the real world.

Read on to see some of the fun takes artists have brought Samsung's potential new virtual assistant to life through cosplay, and let us know your thoughts! Would you want to see this design (or something like it) become a reality in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments!