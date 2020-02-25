Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Announced with Debut Trailer

It seems Samurai Jack is coming back to life thanks to a brand-new video game. Earlier today, the trailer for Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time went live at IGN which announced the title. Adult Swim Games is overseeing the title which will land on consoles and PC later this summer.

According to current reports, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is a joint project between Adult Swim Games and Soleil, a Japanese game developer. The latter should sound familiar as it has developed a slew of anime titles like Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. With this title specifically, several former employees at Team Ninja have been brought in to work, so fans of Ninja Gaiden will be happy to hear as much.

Not long ago, Adult Swim Games did put out an official description for the game. You can read the lengthy blurb below:

"Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior of the past, present and future. Journey through time to finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure told by the creators of Samurai Jack. Encounter your favorite characters from the show including The Scotsman, Scaramouche, Sir Rothchild, and more!

An untold Samurai Jack adventure that ties into the epic series finale. Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies. Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against terrifying monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time. Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle."

As you can see above, the trailer for Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time has some gorgeous artwork. The game has been written by Darrick Bachman, the head writer of the TV series. And if you are interested in this game, you can expect to learn more about the title at PAX East 2020.

Of course, this is not the first video game which Samurai Jack has been given. The first dates back to the Game Boy Advance in 2003. The series' last full game debut on the Gamecube, so it has been awhile since Jack showed up on a Nintendo console. Fans are hoping this new game does the franchise justice and gives Samurai Jack some sweet, sweet Switch love.

Will you be checking out this game when it comes to shelves? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.