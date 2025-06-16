Sasaki and Miyano Fans Are in for a Treat This Pride Month

June is a month of celebration, self-expression, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, and this year, the world of anime has delivered an unexpected gift that perfectly captures the spirit of Pride. The English dub of the highly anticipated movie, Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, premiered on Crunchyroll on June 6th, surprising fans of the beloved Boys’ Love (BL) series Sasaki and Miyano.

This unannounced and unexpected release during Pride Month may be a deliberate nod to the series’ dedicated fanbase, who have championed this wholesome and tender high school romance since its manga debut. The movie, which continues the heartwarming journey of Shumei Sasaki and Yoshikazu Miyano as they navigate the complexities of young love and the changes of moving into adulthood, offers a much-needed dose of comfort, making it a perfect addition to any Pride celebration.

The Sasaki and Miyano Movie Explores Love’s Next Steps and the Beauty of Acceptance

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation picks up where the incredibly popular anime series left off, delving deeper into the relationship between the earnest Sasaki and the shy, BL-loving Miyano. Having finally confessed their feelings and officially started dating, the film explores the new challenges and joys they face as a couple, particularly with Sasaki’s graduation looming. The story thoughtfully tackles themes of self-discovery, communication, and the anxieties that come with major life transitions, all while maintaining the series’ signature gentle humor and heartfelt sincerity.

One of the most impactful aspects of Sasaki and Miyano, and especially evident in Graduation, is its commitment to portraying a healthy, supportive queer relationship. Unlike some BL narratives that can fall into problematic tropes, Sasaki and Miyano has earned praise for its authentic and respectful approach to same-sex romance. The film focuses on open communication, mutual respect, and the quiet beauty of everyday moments shared between two people in love. Sasaki and Miyano navigate the growing intimacy of their relationship, discussing their comfort levels, and supporting each other through personal milestones such as university entrance exams.

Beyond the central couple, the movie also shines a light on the role of acceptance from friends and family. These elements resonate deeply and show a positive portrayal of queer life that is both relatable and inspiring. For many LGBTQ+ viewers, seeing such a wholesome and healthy relationship on screen, especially within the context of a popular anime, gives a sense of validation and hope.

The decision to release the English dub of Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation during Pride Month is more than just good timing; it’s a testament to the growing recognition and celebration of queer stories in mainstream media. As the anime industry continues to evolve, Sasaki and Miyano stands out as a beacon of genuine and heartwarming storytelling. This film is a treat for long-time fans and a testament to the power of love, acceptance, and finding your place in the world, making it an ideal watch for anyone celebrating Pride.

Sasaki and Miyano can be streamed on Crunchyroll.