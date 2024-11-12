Another Popular BL Series Is Ready for Its Anime Debut

More boys’ love series are getting anime adaptations than ever before, with series like Twilight Out Of Focus and Go For It Nakamura proving that the genre is more in demand than ever among anime fans. Luckily, this momentum isn’t slowing down, with Kadokawa announcing that another popular boys’ love series, titled The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter has officially been picked up by a studio to receive an animated adaptation.

While it hasn’t been announced which anime studio will be handling the production, the light novel-turned-manga series has been a fan favorite for quite some time, and fans have been overjoyed to hear that the series is getting picked up. The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter follows Seiichiro, a hard-working man in his thirties who gets stuck in a high fantasy world due to a “Saint-Summoning Ritual”. He eventually meets a knight captain named Aresh, and starts thinking he might want more out of life than to be tied to his work forever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter Follows a Workaholic Isekai Romance

While isekai stories still feel like they’re a dime a dozen in the current anime landscape, it’s rare to find one that hits that specific boys’ love niche. While villainess reincarnation stories have skyrocketed, it’s all too common to find male and female isekai protagonists locked into heteronormative pairings by the end of the series. Plus, The Other World’s Bean Counter explores a perfectly lovable couple – a devoted nobleman wanting what’s best for his people, and a workaholic from another world who is slowly being drained by the expectations of those around him. With one of the characters being very much born and raised in the fantasy world the main story takes place in, it deepens the pair’s bond by adding a simple narrative layer by telling Seiichiro that there’s so much more out there for him.

It’s a dynamic that’s easy to get endeared to, and more importantly for fans of gushy romance stories, easy to root for the main couple. Yen Press handle the publications of the English editions of both the light novel and manga adaptations of the series. Kadokawa distributes the series through their ComicWalker service. The series is still currently ongoing, with five volumes having been released in English so far. The sixth volume, which is currently only available in Japan, has yet to receive an official English release date as of writing.