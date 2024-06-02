Scavengers Reign Is Out and Ready to Become Animation's Next Big Hit

Scavengers Reign is now out with Netflix, and ready to find second life as an animated hit! Scavengers Reign originally premiered with Max back in 2023, and while it was a hit with animation fans back then, it was eventually announced by Warner Bros. Discovery that they would not be moving forward with more of the series and cancelling the project. But in a new non-exclusive streaming deal, it was announced that Scavengers Reign would be making its debut with Netflix with the hope that the animated series could continue with a second season if it has success on this new streaming platform.

Scavengers Reign has made its official debut with Netflix, and is hoping to find new life with this new platform and audience. It was reported by Variety that there's an interest to potentially pick up the animated series for a second season depending on how it does with the service, so fans are flocking to the service to support the animated series. This includes the likes of famed director Guillermo Del Toro, who is showing support for the series' work on social media as it's now caught in a very tight spot. Check out Netflix's trailer celebrating Scavengers Reign's release below:

The crew of Demeter 227 is stranded on a distant planet teeming with fantastic and deadly alien life. Can they make it back home?



Scavengers Reign is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hrkO9nq5YZ — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2024

What Is Scavengers Reign?

Scavengers Reign is an original animated series created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner (which further expands their original Scavengers short film from 2016) for Green Street Pictures and Titmouse, Inc. Now streaming with Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the series currently runs for 12 episodes as of the time of this publication. The original series is teased as such, "Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued."

Scavengers Reign co-executive producer James Merrill teased ComicBook in a previous interview last year there was more to see to the story in a potential second season should the series continue, "I do feel like we tried to tell a complete story, not a puzzle box that tries to lure people back. That being said, we do have some big ideas as to what could come next. I hope that we get to do it because we want to explore what comes next. We only saw a little bit of the planet."