SDCC 2024: Futurama Cast Preview Season 12’s Guest Stars

Futurama will be introducing a new wave of guest stars with its upcoming Season 12 episodes coming to Hulu this Summer, and the voice cast behind it all is sharing what they’re looking forward to seeing from these new additions. Futurama is now one day away from the return of Season 12 on screens, and the new season will be picking up right from where it left off with all its wacky adventures the last time around. And much like seen with Season 11 of the series, there will be some famous voices joining the series as new characters.

Futurama Season 12 will be introducing new guest stars including the likes of Danny Trejo, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz, Cara Delevingne, Bill Nye, Kyle Maclachlan, LeVar Burton, and more, the voice stars John DiMaggio (who voices Bender and more in the series) and Maurice LaMarche (who voices Calculon, Morbo, and many others) previewed what they’re excited to see in the coming season from the guest stars and more in the new episodes.

Bender and a new member of his family in Futurama Season 12

Futurama Season 12 Guest Stars Teased

“Well, I was there for the LeVar Burton session,” DiMaggio teased. “And so LeVar and I are old friends, so I’m excited for that episode. Without saying too much about it, there’s also another very special guest in that episode that just is the icing on the cake. So I’m excited for that episode. I’m excited for all the episodes.” Maurice LeMarche then continued that hype for the coming episodes as well.

“The one where we previewed at the panel, we read them sometimes, because we recorded some of this during COVID, separately from the other actors,” LaMarche stated. “So you don’t get a sense of how well that story is flowing and the dramatic tension. And then you see it on screen and go, ‘Oh my God, it’s 15 times more brilliant than I thought it already was.’ And it was already brilliant.”

Futurama Season 12 will be making its premiere with Hulu beginning on Monday, July 29th. Hulu teases what to expect from the new episodes as such, “Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”