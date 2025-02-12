Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 Confirms Fall 2025 Release Window

Now is a great time to be a series focusing on death games on Netflix. With Squid Game remaining the top of the heap when it comes to the streaming service’s live-action series, Netflix is already preparing for what might be the next big thing in this genre with this fall’s Last Samurai Standing. The recently revealed series isn’t the only life-or-death game that will be hitting the platform this fall as Alice in Borderland is preparing to make its long-awaited return. Thanks to the season two finale, many are wondering where season three is planning on taking Arisu this time around but a new preview might give viewers a better idea of what is to come.

While Alice in Borderland is quite a different series from Squid Game, specifically when it comes to its more supernatural elements. Rather than being a life-or-death game run by the elites of society, the live-action series based on an anime is one that instead sees a mysterious force bringing contestants to what appears to be an abandoned Japan that no longer has citizens walking its streets. The original manga came to an end in 2021 with the sequel series Alice in Borderland: Retry, which will most likely be the story of the third, and apparently final, season of the series.

Netflix

The Joker is Coming

Aside from the new image that was released by Netflix above, the streaming service also dropped a new poster focusing on the enigmatic figure that is seemingly responsible for Arisu and company’s woes. The Joker is a character that has not been seen in the first two seasons even with his presence looming large. Alongside the new poster, the streaming service has dropped a new description of what is to come in season three when it lands this fall,

“The Joker card has now appeared, marking the triumphant return of Alice in Borderland. Fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice and the pursuit of a meaningful existence.”

You’re not ready for the final game.



ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 COMING 2025 pic.twitter.com/wsecK6FqCM — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2025

Alice in Borderland’s Anime

While the franchise originally started as a manga from creator Haro Aso, it would go on to receive its own limited series in 2014 thanks to studios Silver Link and Connect. Considering how popular Alice in Borderland’s live-action series, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether the anime will continue or if a new rebooted series might arrive down the line. For now, death game fans will have to be placated with the Netflix series that is taking good advantage of viewers’ infatuation with the genre.

