Seven Deadly Sins Introduces Wildly Controversial Change to Major Character (And Fans Are Furious)

The Seven Deadly Sins has been one of those anime franchises that has found success in more ways than one. Even when the original manga ended, the world that introduced anime fans to the likes of Meliodas and Elisabeth has continued thanks to sequels and spin-offs. Perhaps the biggest has been Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which follows new protagonist Percival as he attempts to save the world from a prophecy that predicts he and his cohorts will bring about the end of the world. Of the characters that play a major role in this sequel, Gaiwan has been a key member, but a recent, big change has left fans furious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest manga chapter of Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, franchise creator Nakaba Suzuki reveals that Gaiwan’s sexual orientation came about due to a “curse.” Merlin, the legendary wizard of King Arthur lore, had seemingly placed a curse on Gaiwan to “only fancy women,” but has seemingly lifted said curse. The creepy take on the legendary character explains, “You only fancy women thanks to a curse I placed on you as an infant. I did so with loving intentions, mind you. I didn’t want you to go through the pain I did, falling into a pit of misery thanks to impossible love. Thus, I thought it best to banish any romantic interest in the opposite sex.” Needless to say, the fan backlash to this reveal has been a major one, as you can see below.

"Seven Deadly Sins" is an insane series, man 💀



Just saw this panel on Bsky from the newest chapter where they "cure a lesbian of her curse that prevents her from being attracted to men" pic.twitter.com/Di0hJJtiZK — 🇸‌🇦‌🇾‌🇳‌🍡 (@Sayngelic) November 20, 2025

WHAT TF IS THIS??? THE SEVEN DEADLY SEX OFFENDERS IS PORTRAYING BEING A LESBIAN AS A CURSE!! https://t.co/2Zx6e6ldq3 pic.twitter.com/pnWWtF25nj — TheUndyingViolette (@eerieviolette) November 20, 2025

The Four Knights Change

For those who don’t know, Gawain is the daughter of Merlin and Escanor, with the latter being one of the biggest original characters of The Seven Deadly Sins anime. Much like in the manga, Gaiwan played a significant role in the anime adaptation of this sequel series. Thanks to her parents, the female character inherited some serious power to use in her adventures with Percival, though we have to imagine that her relationship with her mother isn’t going to go smoothly for the foreseeable future, thanks to this massive change.

This controversial moment doesn’t seem as though it will be animated anytime soon. Following Four Knights of the Apocalypse’s second season, a third season has yet to be confirmed for the Netflix-exclusive series. Even if a season three was on the way, hitting the events of Chapter 216 would still take some time. While the main series has already ended, creator Nakaba Suzuki hasn’t hinted at the idea of the sequel doing the same, meaning that the manga could have even more controversial changes aimed at Gaiwan in the future. Needless to say, this moment remains as one of the most controversial things that the Seven Deadly Sins sequel has committed to print so far, and it makes sense that readers would take to the internet to express their dismay.

What do you think about this wild change made to Gaiwan? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!