Shaman King Expands Cast with Attack on Titan, JoJo Stars

Shaman King left fans buzzing when it announced a reboot was in the works, and the show has not letdown fans in Japan. The show has been a solid hit this spring in the wake of its Netflix debut. Now, it seems more stars are being added to the cast, and both newcomers will be very familiar to you.

The news comes straight from Shaman King as its official Twitter shared the news. The 2021 reboot is slated to introduce two new stars who will bring the BoZ Brothers to life. And as it turns out, the new cast members are veterans in the anime industry!

Zen Yoneda is one of the BoZ Brothers, and they are being played by Kishio Taniyama. The other character is Ryo Sugimoto who Tatsuhisa Suzuki is playing. If you do not know the latter, the actor has starred in dozens of high-profile series dating back to 2003. Suzuki is known best for playing Makoto in the Free! franchises as well as Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins and Prosciutto in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

As for Taniyama, the actor is also a veteran in the industry whose experience dates back to 1994. He has provided talent for well over a hundred shows such as Bleach, A Certain Magical Index, Bungo Stray Dogs, and more. Taniyama is best known for voicing Jean in Attack on Titan these days.

At this time, there is no word on when Shaman King might come to the United States. Netflix is known for delaying its anime releases to make time for dubbing. However, you can always read the Shaman King manga by Hiroyuki Takei, and its official synopsis can be found below:

"Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!"

