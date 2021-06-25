Shaman King Adds My Hero Academia, Bleach Stars to Cast for Hao's Teams
Shaman King's new anime series is filling out the rosters of the new teams under Hao Asakura with veterans from anime like My Hero Academia, Bleach, Black Clover and more! The rebooted anime series debut in Japan earlier this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule in Japan, but its worldwide debut is going to hit a little bit later. The episodes have now reached the second cour of this new run, and with it most recently brought Hao Asakura to the series along with the huge group of followers he amassed for the Shaman Fight.
With Episode 13 of the series bring Hao Asakura and the competitors for his various teams of the Hoshi-Gumi, Hana-Gumi, Tsuchi-Gumi, Tsuki-Gumi, and Kaze-Gumi, the series has now added several members to its cast including some familiar voices from the anime action world. You can see a sample of these character design additions with a close look at Team Hana-Gumi from the series' official Twitter account below:
【追加キャスト情報解禁】
追加キャスト＆キャラクター情報を公開！
マチルダ・マティス cv： #美波わかな
カンナ・ビスマルク cv： #遠藤さき
マリオン・ファウナ cv： #真堂圭
♨公式サイトではキャストからのコメントを掲載中！！https://t.co/oeWJvECeN6#SHAMANKING pic.twitter.com/HtmdEnRs9I— 『SHAMAN KING』プロジェクト公式 (@SHAMANKING_PR) June 24, 2021
The slate of cast additions for the new Shaman King series includes eleven voice actors in total, and they break down as such:
- Kenichiro Matsuda (Gordon in Black Clover) as Luchist Lasso
- Megumi Hayashibara (Faye Valentine in Cowboy Bebop) as Opacho
- Wakana Minami as Matilda Matisse
- Saki Endo as Kanna Bismarch
- Kei Shindo (Kyoka Jiro in My Hero Academia) as Marion Phauna
- Mitsuaki Madono (Kon in Bleach) as Peyote Diaz
- Tsuguo Mogami (Mr. Compress in My Hero Academia) as Hang Zang-Ching
- Anri Katsu as Mohamed Tabarsi
- Takahiro Fujiwara (Kurogiri in My Hero Academia) as Bill Burton
- Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach) as Boris Tepes Dracula
- Kosuke Takaguchi (Muscular in My Hero Academia) as Kouji Yamada
Thankfully it won't be too much longer before fans outside of Japan can check out the new Shaman King anime series as Netflix has confirmed they will begin streaming the series worldwide on August 9th. The new series includes a mix of both new and returning members to the cast, but what do you think of these newest additions to the anime?
Curious to see what a new Shaman King anime looks like? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix later this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!