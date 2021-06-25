Shaman King Adds My Hero Academia, Bleach Stars to Cast for Hao's Teams

✖

Shaman King's new anime series is filling out the rosters of the new teams under Hao Asakura with veterans from anime like My Hero Academia, Bleach, Black Clover and more! The rebooted anime series debut in Japan earlier this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule in Japan, but its worldwide debut is going to hit a little bit later. The episodes have now reached the second cour of this new run, and with it most recently brought Hao Asakura to the series along with the huge group of followers he amassed for the Shaman Fight.

With Episode 13 of the series bring Hao Asakura and the competitors for his various teams of the Hoshi-Gumi, Hana-Gumi, Tsuchi-Gumi, Tsuki-Gumi, and Kaze-Gumi, the series has now added several members to its cast including some familiar voices from the anime action world. You can see a sample of these character design additions with a close look at Team Hana-Gumi from the series' official Twitter account below:

The slate of cast additions for the new Shaman King series includes eleven voice actors in total, and they break down as such:

Kenichiro Matsuda (Gordon in Black Clover) as Luchist Lasso

Megumi Hayashibara (Faye Valentine in Cowboy Bebop) as Opacho

Wakana Minami as Matilda Matisse

Saki Endo as Kanna Bismarch

Kei Shindo (Kyoka Jiro in My Hero Academia) as Marion Phauna

Mitsuaki Madono (Kon in Bleach) as Peyote Diaz

Tsuguo Mogami (Mr. Compress in My Hero Academia) as Hang Zang-Ching

Anri Katsu as Mohamed Tabarsi

Takahiro Fujiwara (Kurogiri in My Hero Academia) as Bill Burton

Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach) as Boris Tepes Dracula

Kosuke Takaguchi (Muscular in My Hero Academia) as Kouji Yamada

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before fans outside of Japan can check out the new Shaman King anime series as Netflix has confirmed they will begin streaming the series worldwide on August 9th. The new series includes a mix of both new and returning members to the cast, but what do you think of these newest additions to the anime?

Curious to see what a new Shaman King anime looks like? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix later this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!