Shaman King Reboot Confirms New Pirika Voice Actor

✖

Shaman King has confirmed a new voice actor will be behind Pirika in the new anime series! Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga series might have had its own anime adaptation two decades prior, but it will soon get another chance at anime life. Taking on Takei's now complete version of the series that was completed after the series came to its truncated end, the anime will be making its big premiere this April as one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Many things behind the scenes will be changing for this new take on the action series.

One thing that will see some changes is the cast of the series. While there will be some returns from the original anime adaptation, there will be a few new additions to the cast replacing some of the other actors. One new addition was recently confirmed through the new Shaman King's official Twitter account. Rina Hidaka (Sword Art Online, The Rising of the Shield Hero) will be replacing Tomoko Kawakami from the original series as the new voice of Pirika, and you can see her character design for the new anime below:

Hidaka won't be the only new addition to the cast as previous new additions have been announced with Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Nakajima as Kororo, Kousuke Takaguchi as Bason, Tooru Sakurai as Lee Pailong, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, and Masakazu Morita as Mosuke all confirmed. There are many returns confirmed as well.

The list of returning actors includes the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, Yuji Ueda as Horohoro, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, and Takehito Koyasu as Faust VII.

Shaman King's new series is set to debut this April, so will you be checking it out? What do you think of these character images and cast additions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!