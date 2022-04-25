Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Adds Demon Slayer Star to Cast

✖

One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba star has joined the cast of the increasingly popular Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! Keigo Maki's original manga series has made its anime adaptation debut as part of the new wave of Spring 2022 anime releases, and it's not hard to see why it was one of the most anticipated releases from fans now that the run is a few episodes in. Fans have been introduced to the quirky main couple at the center of it all, and with the latest episode got to see even more of their respective families.

The third episode of the anime expands the titular Shikimori's family just a little bit more with the introduction of her older brother, Fuji Shikimori. He makes quite the subdued debut in the episode itself (only remarking on his sister being loud as she prepares for her date the night before), and that's a far cry from where fans might hear the actor himself, Hiro Shimono, as Zenitsu Agatsuma in the many action-packed episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's two seasons so far.

Hiro Shimono joins the cast that currently also includes the likes of Saori Onishi as Shikimori, Shuichiro Umeda as Izumi, Misato Matsuoka as Nekozaki, Rina Hidaka as Hachimitsu, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Inuzuka, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Kamiya. With the series now a few episodes into its debut run, fans are now deciding whether or not to keep up with this new series considering all of the tough competition there is this time around. But major cast additions like this will be huge going forward! If you wanted to check out Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie yourself, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They describe the series as such, "The ultimate 'heartthrob girlfriend' appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi's girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she's with Izumi. She's a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi's in trouble… she transforms into a super cool 'heartthrob girlfriend!' The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!"

What do you think? How do you feel about this Demon Slayer star joining Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie? How are you liking the anime's episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!