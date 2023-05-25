Shin Kamen Rider Expands North American Release

The Shin Universe has taken the opportunity to allow legendary creator Hideaki Anno re-imagine some of the biggest properties in the world of Japanese pop culture. While we've already witnessed the Shin version of Godzilla and Ultraman hit the screen, the Sentai-warrior known as Kamen Rider is looking to do the same with Shin Kamen Rider. Set to hit theaters in North America next week, Shin Kamen Rider is expanding its theatrical release thanks in part to fan demand who are looking to experience this new take on the motorcycle-riding superhero.

Shin Kamen Rider hit theaters in Japan earlier this year on March 17th, introducing fans to Hideaki Anno's version of the crime fighter who was first introduced in 1971. Since the superhero's initial appearance, Kamen Rider has been given countless television series and films that have re-imagined the character as well as expanded on the universe of the Sentai-style fighter. When it comes to the Shin Universe, there have been no projects confirmed following the introduction of this new version of Kamen Rider, though you wouldn't know that from the merchandise that is being promoted in Japan. Recently, a new action figure line not only saw Kamen Rider, Godzilla, Ultraman, and Eva Unit-01 joining forces but seeing them combine into a terrifying fusion.

Shin Kamen Rider: Henshin Expansion

Fathom Events shared the big news that Shin Kamen Rider was set to expand its theatrical release when it hits theaters on Wednesday, May 31st. The company is also planning on adding an additional night that will give fans in the West a look at Hideaki Anno's Sentai hero. Hopefully, this won't be the grand finale for the Shin Universe.

We heard you! Due to popular demand we are adding MORE theaters on May 31 and another date for Shin Kamen Rider – select locations will now be participating on June 5. Ticketing is being set-up now so check back if your location isn't on sale. https://t.co/d0SYz4G8re pic.twitter.com/ysuJqZHzmn — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) May 24, 2023

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider, here's the official description of Hideaki Anno's latest take on the motorcycle-bound vigilante, "Hongo Takeshi awakens to discover he has been transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg. Becoming the Masked Rider, he must fight the mysterious evil organization SHOCKER to protect all of mankind. Shin Kamen Rider is Anno Hideaki's ode to the legendary tokusatsu franchise, Japan's biggest hero, and his dearest childhood icon. Go! Go! Let's go!"

Will you be checking out Shin Kamen Rider next week? What has been your favorite Shin property to date?